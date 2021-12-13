USC QB Kedon Slovis enters transfer portal

USC has entered a big period of change after hiring Lincoln Riley, and the new head coach may be losing one of the quarterbacks on his roster.

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports.

Slovis threw for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games for the Trojans this season. He suffered a leg injury against Arizona State on Nov. 6 and did not play again after that. Slovis also injured his neck earlier in the season, and freshman Jaxson Dart played well in relief.

Dart finished the season with 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. It remains to be seen if Riley will give him a chance to start.

Slovis completed more than 71 percent of his passes and threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman in 2019. His production fell off after that. He may have reason to believe Riley is going to bring in another quarterback to start, anyway.

We know of one potential QB transfer that would make sense for USC now that Riley is there.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports