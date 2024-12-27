 Skip to main content
Eric Bieniemy reportedly lands new job after his firing

December 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Eric BieniemyWashington Huskies Football
Eric Bieniemy waving to fans

Jul 27, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy waves to fans while walking to the fields prior to day two of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a month after getting fired by UCLA, Eric Bieinemy appears to be headed to another Big Ten school.

Washington Huskies reporter Richard Cheese shared on Thursday that the veteran offensive coordinator Bieniemy will be joining the coaching staff at the University of Washington. Bieniemy is slated to serve as an offensive analyst under Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch.

The 55-year-old Bieniemy has had a lengthy career in coaching, most notably serving as offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-22 and overseeing two Super Bowl-winning offenses. But Bieniemy’s reputation has taken a pretty big hit since then after a forgettable one-year stint as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2023 during which he presided over a bottom-10 offense (with the team eventually finishing 4-13). It got even worse for Bieniemy with UCLA this year as he served as the OC for a team that went 5-7 and finished 15th of 18 in their conference by way of total offense.

After Bieniemy was fired by UCLA earlier in December, his agent tried to characterize it as an anticipated and mutual parting-of-ways and stated that the plan was always for Bieniemy to return to NFL coaching in 2025. But a move to the Huskies would obviously prevent that plan from coming to pass.

