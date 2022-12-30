ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers

Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor.

Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama star as “the closest guy that we have since Aaron Rodgers came out of the draft when it comes to just the natural talent.”

"I'm such a fan of Bryce Young's. Probably the favorite guy of mine to watch in college football this season. He actually for me is the closest guy that we have since Aaron Rodgers came out of the draft when it comes to just the natural talent."- Dan Orlovsky #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sc6mKNqLtS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2022

You can’t pay a much higher compliment than that.

The comparison makes sense in that both Rodgers and Young are mobile quarterbacks who are also excellent in the pocket. Both can also deliver accurate passes on the run. Those are the type of traits that excite NFL scouts.

Young had some injury scares this season, but he has still managed to throw for 3,007 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. He has another four scores on the ground.

There was talk of Young potentially not playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State to protect his health, but the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is planning to suit up.