ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan

Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes.

ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC game. While providing commentary over the highlights, McFarland described Ohio State’s defensive gameplan as “arrogant.”

“To me, this was an arrogant gameplan by Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Stopping the run, but you left everybody else 1-on-1, and they made ’em pay,” McFarland said.

You can call it arrogant, and perhaps that’s appropriate. But many people thought that was the smart plan.

Michigan ran all over Ohio State last year. This year, Ohio State made adjustments to stop the run. They challenged quarterback J.J. McCarthy to beat them, and McCarthy did. The problem is after Michigan started beating them with the big passing plays, they didn’t adjust. Had they made a proper halftime adjustment, Michigan wouldn’t have thrown a 45-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland to begin the third quarter.

Urban Meyer telegraphed Ohio State’s defensive gameplan. Michigan rose to the challenge and won.