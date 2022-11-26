Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game

Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to.

Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.

Meyer believes Michigan’s ability to pass will be the difference.

“I still believe Ohio State’s going to stop the run. You can stop the run. Put so many people in there, either 1-high or no deep, there will be an extra hat in there. Will the Wolverines’ receivers get open? They’ve had trouble all year getting open. The downfield passing attack of the Wolverines has been non-existent,” said Meyer.

“[Ohio State] will stop the run. If the Wolverines can throw the ball down the field, the game will be close. If not, it’s a two-score, three-score game.”

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has passed for 1,952 yards, 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season. He only has one 300-yard passing game all season. Michigan’s leading receiver is Ronnie Bell with 48 catches for 641 yards.

Michigan’s game is running the ball. Meyer believes Ohio State will be able to stop the run this time. If Michigan can’t push around Ohio State on the ground this time, then the question would become whether Michigan will be able to win in the passing game, which is something they really haven’t done at all in conference play.