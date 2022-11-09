Everyone said the same thing about Rece Davis during CFP show

ESPN on Tuesday held the second College Football Playoff rankings show of the season, and everyone was saying the same thing about Rece Davis.

Davis came out at the start of the show making what looked like a presidential address — a very fitting introduction on midterm elections day.

People were in agreement: they would vote for Davis for office.

This might be the best thing @ReceDavis has done as ESPN. Clever. Hilarious. I loved every second. Kudos to the people that thought of this idea. And I would gladly vote for Rece as my president. https://t.co/NPnbqPmYsF — Owen (@Alakazam_428) November 9, 2022

So far, Rece Davis is the new president of the United States. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 9, 2022

I'd vote for Rece Davis. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 9, 2022

Rece Davis has my vote pic.twitter.com/JzlLOugmfg — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 9, 2022

Of course, once Davis started talking about the rankings, opinions changed. Mostly, folks disputed Davis’ comparison of the losses to Georgia by Tennessee and Oregon.

The Ducks lost to Georgia 49-3 in a neutral site to open up the season. Tennessee lost to Georgia 27-13 on the road without being blown out.

But at least when he did his show intro, Davis was looking presidential … and had fan support.