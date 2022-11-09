 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Rece Davis during CFP show

November 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
ESPN on Tuesday held the second College Football Playoff rankings show of the season, and everyone was saying the same thing about Rece Davis.

Davis came out at the start of the show making what looked like a presidential address — a very fitting introduction on midterm elections day.

People were in agreement: they would vote for Davis for office.

Of course, once Davis started talking about the rankings, opinions changed. Mostly, folks disputed Davis’ comparison of the losses to Georgia by Tennessee and Oregon.

The Ducks lost to Georgia 49-3 in a neutral site to open up the season. Tennessee lost to Georgia 27-13 on the road without being blown out.

But at least when he did his show intro, Davis was looking presidential … and had fan support.

