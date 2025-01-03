 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 2, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Notre Dame’s win over Georgia in Sugar Bowl

January 2, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

College Football Playoff 2024Georgia FootballIndiana Hoosiers footballNotre Dame Football
The Notre Dame logo on the field

Oct 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo at midfield before a NCAA football game against the Southern California Trojans tat Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One particular school is looking a whole lot better now with Notre Dame easily taking out Georgia in the College Football Playoff this week.

Notre Dame cruised to a convincing 23-10 win over Georgia in Thursday’s Sugar Bowl, which was a CFP quarterfinal game. The Fighting Irish rode a 98-yard return touchdown by Jayden Harrison to begin the second half, more clever trick plays by head coach Marcus Freeman, and some major miscues by the Bulldogs to earn the victory.

In the aftermath of Notre Dame’s double-digit win to advance to the CFP semifinal round against Penn State, everyone on social media was singing a common refrain. They were all saying that Indiana was now vindicated for their own CFP loss to Notre Dame.

Indiana lost to Notre Dame 27-17 in the first round of the CFP two weeks ago. The loss led to plenty of reactionary takes about how the Hoosiers supposedly did not deserve to be in the CFP. Even Kirk Herbstreit dove headfirst into the narrative with some ruthless comments about Indiana.

But the public is now singing a much different tune after Georgia, this year’s SEC champions, lost to Notre Dame by an even greater margin than Indiana did. The Hoosiers finished 11-2 this season with their only two losses coming to Notre Dame and Ohio State, the two teams who now look the strongest among the remaining CFP teams. In retrospect, perhaps everybody was a little too harsh on Curt Cignetti’s side.

comments powered by Disqus