Everyone said the same thing after Indiana lost to Notre Dame

The Indiana Hoosiers’ loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff on Friday night had fans saying the same thing.

Indiana lost 27-17 to the Fighting Irish, though the game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. Notre Dame led 27-3 with under five minutes to go before the Hoosiers put together a couple of touchdowns to make the final score look more respectable.

As fans watched Indiana struggle at Notre Dame Stadium, they commented that the Hoosiers didn’t look like they belonged in the 12-team playoff. More specifically, fans felt IU’s lopsided loss was confirmation that strength of schedule should be more of a factor when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee evaluates determines the 12-team field.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Maybe the committee will care about Strength of Schedule next year🤷‍♂️ — Mintzy (@StoolMintzy) December 21, 2024

'Strength of schedule' would mean a lot more if it wasn't mostly dictated by meaningless preseason polls created by media types who only look at recruiting rankings and past accomplishments. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) December 21, 2024

This @IndianaFootball vs @NDFootball game is more than enough evidence that the @CFBPlayoff committee needs to evaluate strength of schedule when picking teams. Indiana played 1, yes one, ranked team this year and lost. Called it right away. — Jerome Donninski (@jD_SForce_dawg) December 21, 2024

One day the decision makers in this sport will realize and understand that strength of schedule and who you beat matters. I yearn for that day to come back to this sport — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 21, 2024

Hopefully Indiana‘s awful performance tonight will make it clear to the College Football Playoff committee that strength of schedule must matter in future years — Donovan Darlington (@s_darlington97) December 21, 2024

Indiana was 11-1 prior to its game against Notre Dame, and there really wasn’t a question about whether they would make it into the CFP. Instead, teams like 10-2 Miami and 9-3 Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina were all left out. IU began its season 10-0 with dominant wins over teams like Nebraska, UCLA, Washington and Michigan State. When they faced top teams like Ohio State and Notre Dame, they got blown out.

Sure, Indiana’s schedule was weak, but it’s hard to justify leaving them out at 11-1. It just won’t make many fans feel good after seeing them get beat so badly by Notre Dame.