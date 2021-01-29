Ex-LSU player Ray Parker facing disturbing animal abuse allegations

Former LSU football player Ray Parker was suspended last year after he was charged in a domestic violence incident, and that is not the only legal trouble he is facing.

Parker was charged with misdemeanor battery of a dating partner last September. He had been free on $4,500 bond until he was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant for animal cruelty. Police say the warrant was issued in September not long after his domestic violence arrest.

According to a police report obtained by Lea Skene of The Advocate, authorities found evidence of animal abuse when they were investigating the domestic abuse case and issued a warrant shortly after. The warrant states that Parker routinely abused his pitbull puppy.

The puppy, named Kash, suffered a broken leg and rib. Parker sent text messages to his girlfriend about punishing the dog for urinating on the floor and said it might end up “dead or injured.” In one message, Parker told his girlfriend to come get “this … broke leg dog.” Parker’s roommate told police he witnessed Parker kick the dog multiple times and that he told Parker to “chill out.”

Parker’s girlfriend ended up taking the dog and bringing it to the LSU vet school for treatment. Police later learned the dog needed to have one of its legs amputated because of breaks and fractures.

Parker, a defensive end, redshirted when LSU won the national championship in 2019. He was then suspended indefinitely back in December.