Johnny Manziel’s mom arrested in Texas

Johnny Manziel has had multiple run-ins with the law since he became a star at Texas A&M over a decade ago, and the former quarterback’s mother has now added to the family rap sheet.

Michelle Manziel, Johnny’s mother, was arrested for driving while under the influence on Saturday night in Kerrville, Texas, according to a report from TMZ.

Kerrville Police Department records show that Michelle Manziel posted $7,500 bond and was released. Further details surrounding the arrest were not initially clear.

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel played high school football in Kerrville at Tivy High School before he enrolled at Texas A&M in 2011.

Johnny was arrested in 2012 and charged with three misdemeanors in relation to a late-night fight in College Station, Texas, which is where the Texas A&M campus is located. The former quarterback pleaded guilty to a failure to produce identification charge in exchange for two other charges — disorderly conduct and possession of a fictitious driver’s license — being dropped.

Johnny also had off-field trouble during his brief NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. He had assault charges filed against him by his ex-girlfriend and eventually reached a plea agreement in the case in which he agreed to undergo counseling and be monitored by prosectors. Manziel and the woman reportedly reached a settlement outside of court.

Since his NFL career fizzled out after just two seasons, Manziel has opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.