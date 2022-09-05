Extent of LSU lineman’s celebration injury revealed

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has unfortunately gone the way of Bill Gramatica.

The Tigers defensive tackle was injured during Sunday’s loss to Florida State when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle for loss and landed awkwardly on his left leg (video here).

Julie Boudwin of Rivals reports that Smith has officially been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Smith will undergo surgery in the next few weeks, Boudwin adds.

Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore, had been projected as a possible future first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He recorded 13 tackles and four sacks in just seven games as a true freshman last season.

The torn ACL is absolutely devastating news for Smith. Even worse is that it occurred in LSU’s season opener (a game they lost in brutal fashion to boot).