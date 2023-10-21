Fans were so annoyed with announcer Gus Johnson for 1 reason

College football fans got so annoyed with announcer Gus Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson was on the call for Ohio State’s 20-12 win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The FOX announcer decided he would officially nickname Buckeyes stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. And he decided he was going to hit everyone over the head with the nickname.

Yes, Johnson called Harrison “Maserati Marv” in honor of the Italian luxury car brand.

And Johnson wouldn’t stop referring to Harrison by that name.

Harrison had 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, which meant fans kept hearing that name over and over and over again. Many got sick of it.

The “Maserati Marv” nickname that Gus Johnson has assigned to Marvin Harrison Jr. is already grating on my ears. — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 21, 2023

Hey Gus Johnson pic.twitter.com/sL7fzjwjE4 — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) October 21, 2023

I'm fully out on Gus Johnson immediately if I have to hear him say "Maserati Marvin" for the next 3 hours. — Sully (@sullymygoodname) October 21, 2023

Gus Johnson’s Ohio State bias is ruining this broadcast. If he says Maserati Marv one more time I’m going to lose it. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 21, 2023

Normally I love Gus Johnson but I have to say the Maserati thing is kind of annoying. — Mike (@MikeBCSN) October 21, 2023

There was even a joke that there would be a betting proposition over how often Johnson was saying the nickname.

Over/Under Gus Johnson saying Maserati Marv on the broadcast: 10.5 pic.twitter.com/EmWI12D1GS — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 21, 2023

Though fans were annoyed by the repeated calls of the nickname by Johnson, we doubt the announcer will cease calling him by that name.

This was one of Harrison’s biggest statistical games so far this season. He’s now up to 42 catches for 766 yards and 6 touchdowns.