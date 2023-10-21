 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 21, 2023

Fans were so annoyed with announcer Gus Johnson for 1 reason

October 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Gus Johnson with a headset on

College football fans got so annoyed with announcer Gus Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson was on the call for Ohio State’s 20-12 win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The FOX announcer decided he would officially nickname Buckeyes stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. And he decided he was going to hit everyone over the head with the nickname.

Yes, Johnson called Harrison “Maserati Marv” in honor of the Italian luxury car brand.

And Johnson wouldn’t stop referring to Harrison by that name.

Harrison had 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, which meant fans kept hearing that name over and over and over again. Many got sick of it.

There was even a joke that there would be a betting proposition over how often Johnson was saying the nickname.

Though fans were annoyed by the repeated calls of the nickname by Johnson, we doubt the announcer will cease calling him by that name.

This was one of Harrison’s biggest statistical games so far this season. He’s now up to 42 catches for 766 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Article Tags

Gus JohnsonMarvin Harrison Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus