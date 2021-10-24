Father of Alabama WR Agiye Hall gets profane with son’s critics

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall was a highly recruited prospect who was expected to contribute in his freshman season, but he clearly has not impressed Nick Saban over the past several weeks. Hall was not in uniform for Saturday night’s game against Tennessee, leading to a lot of criticism on social media. Hall’s father wasn’t having it.

Hall was inactive on Saturday and has not caught a pass since Alabama’s season opener. That was his only catch this year. The freshman’s father, Vincent, had some extremely vulgar responses on Twitter for some of Hall’s critics. Beware that the tweets contain inappropriate language:

Agiye’s dad said he got time today 😭 pic.twitter.com/2cJunbHAWW — ….. (@phrontisteryyy) October 24, 2021

Alabama fans expect excellence, and Saban made it clear this week that he has not gotten that from Hall. The coach was asked about Hall following his team’s 52-24 win over Tennessee, and he hinted that Hall has not fulfilled all of his responsibilities.

“We have protocols that when guys miss so many things, they don’t get to play in a game,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “That’s always been a rule around here.

“I’m not gonna disclose — and I don’t think it’s anybody’s business — when we’re trying to get players to do the right thing, and we use playing time and opportunities in football to try to get them to do the right thing personally and academically. That’s basically all I got to say about that.”

Hall sent a cryptic tweet shortly after Saban spoke with the media.

It’s unclear what exactly is going on with Hall, but the former four-star recruit clearly has some ground to make up if he wants to become a factor down the stretch. It’s fair to wonder if he has been subject to any of Saban’s interesting disciplinary measures this season.

Photo: Wayne McGahee III/Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC