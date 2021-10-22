Nick Saban has interesting method of discipline for Alabama players

Alabama coach Nick Saban is known for being a strict disciplinarian, but few would have expected the surprising method of keeping players honest he revealed on Thursday.

Saban said on his Thursday night radio show that he has a penalty box for players who miss meals or classes, and uses it as a lesson about doing the right thing. The coach did admit, however, that he’s not sure the message ever lands.

Nick Saban says Alabama has a penalty “box” for missed classes and missed meals. He said he “lectured” his team Thursday about why players have to get into the “box” before they do the right thing. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 22, 2021

Nick Saban says Alabama has a penalty “box” for missed classes and missed meals. He said he “lectured” his team Thursday about why players have to get into the “box” before they do the right thing. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 22, 2021

Is it a real box? We may never know. It sounds more like an object lesson than anything else. It’s still an interesting glimpse into how one of the greatest coaches ever operates behind the scenes.

Saban has been in an ornery mood lately thanks to Alabama’s loss. Maybe the box has been getting a lot of use, too.