Favorite emerges for SMU job after Sonny Dykes leaves

Sonny Dykes is widely expected to leave SMU, and the Mustangs are already said to have their eye on a replacement.

Dykes reportedly has an offer on the table from TCU that he is expected to accept. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Dykes’ former assistant Rhett Lashlee is the early favorite to be his replacement.

Sources: With SMU’s Sonny Dykes expected to leave for TCU, SMU’s potential search has come into focus. Former SMU OC and current Miami OC Rhett Lashlee is the early leading candidate for SMU and will be hard to beat for the job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2021

Lashlee was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at SMU in 2018 and 2019. He left last year to take the OC job under Manny Diaz at Miami.

Lashlee is obviously very familiar with SMU’s offense and has had success with it. The 38-year-old also coached under Gus Malzahn at both Auburn and Arkansas State. You can understand why SMU would want him back if they can’t keep Dykes.

Photo: Dec 20, 2017; Frisco, TX, United States; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes on the field before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2017 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports