TCU reportedly closing in on new head coach

The TCU Horned Frogs appear to have made a decision on whom they want to replace Gary Patterson as head coach.

SMU coach Sonny Dykes is the frontrunner to take over the TCU job, according to Blake Brockermeyer, Jeremy Clark, Billy Embody, and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. Dykes has an offer on the table from TCU for over $4 million per year, while SMU has put forward a similar offer to try to keep him.

The 52-year-old Dykes has a TCU tie, as he spent the 2017 season as an offensive analyst on Patterson’s staff. He moved on to SMU after that, where he has posted a 30-17 record.

Despite rumors linking one high-profile coach to the job, Dykes looks to have been the clear frontrunner at TCU all along. In fact, the Horned Frogs tipped their hand when they moved on from Patterson when they did, as they did not want Dykes going to another school before they had a crack at hiring him. When Texas Tech went in another direction with its hire, it was a pretty solid indicator that TCU has won the race for Dykes.

Photo: Dec 20, 2017; Frisco, TX, United States; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes on the field before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2017 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports