pixel 1
header
Thursday, June 18, 2020

Florida band to stop using ‘Gator Bait’ chant due to ‘historic racist imagery’

June 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The University of Florida is doing away from one of its most popular chants at sporting events.

In a Thursday letter to the UF community that was titled “Another Step Toward Positive Change Against Racism,” University of Florida president W. Kent Fuchs outlined a number of changes the school will be making in response to the social justice movement. One of them is to no longer have the Florida band lead the “Gator Bait” chant at sporting events. While Fuchs said he is confident the chant was never meant to be racist, the cheer is being nixed due to the “horrific historic racist imagery” associated with it.

A video that was shared on Twitter last year and retweeted more than 6,000 times called for the “Gator Bait” chant to stop, claiming it has racist connotations.

You can see a video of the Florida band leading the “Gator Bait” chant below:

Former Florida defensive back Lawrence Wright, who is black, is credited with making the “Gator Bait” chant popular. During a celebration after the Gators won the national championship in 1996, Wright pepped fans up by telling them “If you ain’t a Gator, you must be Gator bait!” He returned to lead the same cheer several years later.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus