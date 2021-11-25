Florida could name new head coach by next week?

In contrast to some other prominent college football coaching searches, the Florida Gators appear to be moving very quickly to replace the ousted Dan Mullen.

A clear favorite has emerged for the role, according to Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun. Dooley told 1010 XL’s “The Frangie Show” that “all signs” point to the Gators hiring Louisiana’s Billy Napier, and an announcement could come as soon as Sunday once the Gators’ season ends.

Dooley on #Gators potential head coach hire: "I don't think there is much doubt that it's Billy Napier. All signs point toward that. I would expect he'll be announced Sunday or Monday." pic.twitter.com/MygFZwzKsF — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) November 24, 2021

The Gators appear to know exactly what they want. Napier has done an excellent job turning around Louisiana and has ties within the region. The appeal is obvious, and it’s why Florida appeared to be fending off at least one other school to hire him.

This is the second major signal that Napier is the choice in Gainesville. This one looks to be heading toward the finish line quite quickly.

Photo: Cajuns head coach Billy Napier on sideline as Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on the Miami University Redhawks in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, AL. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

