Florida makes big announcement about its quarterback situation

The Florida Gators are already making a big change after their season-opening loss, albeit one enforced by injury.

Senior quarterback Graham Mertz is out of the team’s upcoming game against FCS Samford due to a concussion, head coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday. That means five-star true freshman DJ Lagway will make his first career start.

“DJ’s got a great attitude, obviously. He’s excited, got a chance to play Saturday for the first time in his career,” Napier confirmed, via Jacob Rudner of 247 Sports. “Just to get feedback about that and now understand what it’s like out there as a competitor. So far, so good.”

The Gators certainly did not plan on making this change, at least not at this point. Despite that, it will probably excite Florida fans. Mertz was the starter for a 5-7 Florida team last season and did not look poised to take a significant step forward in 2024. Lagway, however, is a five-star recruit who was ranked as the top prep quarterback in the 2024 class. He is a true freshman and very raw, but after a 41-17 blowout at the hands of Miami, Gator fans are desperate for some upside.

Napier is under increasing pressure as Florida coach. Lagway will need to be great to relieve some of that.