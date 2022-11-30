 Skip to main content
Florida QB Jalen Kitna arrested on child porn charges

November 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jalen Kitna in Florida uniform

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on five charges relating to child pornography, it was announced Wednesday.

Kitna, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was booked on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography, a Gainesville Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports. The arrest came after a law enforcement search of Kitna’s apartment.

In a statement, the Gators said Kitna has been suspended indefinitely. as the investigation unfolds

Kitna, a 19-year-old out of Tacoma, Washington, was a well-regarded recruit when he committed to Florida in 2020. The sophomore had seen his first game action in 2022, going 10/14 in four games while throwing a touchdown pass, all in garbage time of blowout wins.

