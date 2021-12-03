Former LSU star has telling quote about Brian Kelly hire

There have been a number of mixed reactions to LSU hiring Brian Kelly as head coach, and we now know of at least one Tigers alumnus who does not seem thrilled about the big news.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, who played at LSU from 2015-2018, was asked on Friday if he has any thoughts on Kelly leading his alma mater. He had a very telling response.

#Raiders TE Foster Moreau, on his alma mater LSU having a new coach: My mom told me if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 3, 2021

Moreau didn’t elaborate, so we can only speculate about his opinion. He certainly wasn’t ready to praise LSU over the hire. Moreau played under Ed Orgeron, and many former LSU players disagreed with the way the school pushed Orgeron out. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow threw some shade at LSU over the decision earlier this year. It’s possible Moreau feels similarly.

Kelly has been getting it from both sides since he left Notre Dame. One former Fighting Irish star blasted him this week for the way he went about leaving. Kelly was also trolled on social media over his own former assistants turning him down.

If Moreau is unhappy with the hire, we doubt he’s the only former Tigers player.

Photo: Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Newly named LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly answers media questions after being introduced in a press conference at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports