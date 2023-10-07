FOX’s ‘Big Noon Football’ seemingly takes shot at rival ‘College GameDay’

FOX’s “Big Noon Football” pregame show leaned into its ongoing rivalry with ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday in a fairly notable manner.

“GameDay” has been embroiled in a war of words over Washington State, whose flag has been a weekly fixture in the background of telecasts for years as part of a tradition. Last week, GameDay highlighted the flag’s 292nd consecutive appearance on the show, only for Pat McAfee to dismiss the school and ask “who cares?”

Earlier this week, Wazzu head coach Jake Dickert and former QB Ryan Leaf criticized College GameDay for turning Oregon State-Washington State into a joke. Pat McAfee appeared to respond this morning. And then some. pic.twitter.com/3ia6Ze7gko — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

McAfee’s comments drew criticism for being pointlessly mean, and FOX’s rival show saw an opportunity. On Saturday, Matt Leinart went out of his way to praise the Washington State program in a segment that ended with him and Mark Ingram waving Cougars flags.

Matt Leinart and Big Noon Kickoff send a message to Pat McAfee and College GameDay by waving Ol' Crimson and showing Washington State some love. pic.twitter.com/dJ5Amt8Urb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2023

This definitely was not coincidence. GameDay is a long-standing college football institution, but FOX wants some competition in that sphere, so any opportunity to get attention like this is one they will take.

As for Washington State, they are 4-0 and on the ascendancy, all while their conference is collapsing around them. They have plenty to be proud of.