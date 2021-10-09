 Skip to main content
Fox runs on field during Oklahoma-Texas game

October 9, 2021
by Grey Papke
Cotton Bowl stadium

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Fans walk outside Cotton Bowl Stadium before the Red River Showdown college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns (UT) at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday’s Red River Shootout featured a surprise guest on the field: a wild fox.

The fox appeared during the first quarter of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl. It was spotted running down the sideline away from the action on the other end of the field.

Where did the fox come from? How did it get into the Cotton Bowl? Your guess is as good as ours. It was enough to prompt a lot of jokes about the fox outgaining the Sooners in yardage, as Oklahoma was trailing 14-0 at the time.

Sadly, the fox apparently moved too fast for ABC’s cameras to capture it in action. That also deprived us of a great animal-on-field commentary moment to rival this one.

