Fox runs on field during Oklahoma-Texas game

Saturday’s Red River Shootout featured a surprise guest on the field: a wild fox.

The fox appeared during the first quarter of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl. It was spotted running down the sideline away from the action on the other end of the field.

FOX ON THE FIELD. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/QigIggVKjt — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) October 9, 2021

Highlight of the day pic.twitter.com/PCAKfxGZBO — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021

Where did the fox come from? How did it get into the Cotton Bowl? Your guess is as good as ours. It was enough to prompt a lot of jokes about the fox outgaining the Sooners in yardage, as Oklahoma was trailing 14-0 at the time.

The fox has gone further down the field than Oklahoma has https://t.co/7dcirbxAhg — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) October 9, 2021

Sadly, the fox apparently moved too fast for ABC’s cameras to capture it in action. That also deprived us of a great animal-on-field commentary moment to rival this one.