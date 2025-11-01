Fran Brown slammed for starting lacrosse star at QB against North Carolina

Fran Brown’s big gamble on two-sport athlete Joseph Filardi did not pay off on Friday night.

The Syracuse head coach plugged in Filardi as the Orange’s starting quarterback against North Carolina at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The moment proved way too big for the true freshman who was first recruited by Syracuse’s lacrosse team before getting looks from the football program.

What sounded like the plot to a low-budget Hollywood sports flick did not end with Brown hugging Filardi as the credits rolled. The Syracuse walk-on looked overwhelmed in his first-ever taste of college football action, throwing 4/18 for 39 yards in a 27-10 Syracuse loss. It felt like a borderline miracle that he didn’t end up throwing an interception.

Rather than pile on Filardi, several fans blamed Brown for not putting his young QB in a position to succeed.

What could Fran Brown have possibly seen to give this man the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/Mx1ulm2LMi — Jovan (@jovan_deeb) November 1, 2025

I believe in Fran Brown long-term, but this is inexcusable… pic.twitter.com/aCeJGmPBMt — Cuse Mode Jimbo (@CUSEmodeJimbo) November 1, 2025

Cuse QB is 2-13 for 33 yards. I’m sorry, but this makes Fran Brown a non serious candidate — Tim (@Sole0526) November 1, 2025

Leave it to Fran Brown to start a lacrosse player against Bill Belichick — Michael Kelley (@M53k) October 31, 2025

Fran brown is not a serious coach



There’s no way Filardi is ready to play — StephonK. (@stephonk83) October 31, 2025

Syracuse has had no answer at quarterback ever since Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in a Sept. 20 game against Clemson. But Brown completely bypassed his team’s QB room hierarchy by going with Filardi, who wasn’t even listed on the depth chart handed out to the media on Friday.

Brown explained after the game that Filardi won the starting role after performing well at practice. But it’s one thing for a true freshman to perform behind closed doors, and another entirely to replicate that success under the Friday night lights.

The biggest winner of the decision was arguably Bill Belichick, whose North Carolina was basically gifted a win with Syracuse starting Filardi at QB.