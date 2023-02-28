Ex-NFL head coach lands college job on Mack Brown’s staff

A former NFL head coach has landed a college coaching job on Mack Brown’s staff at North Carolina.

Freddie Kitchens has been hired by North Carolina to serve as their tight ends coach and running game coordinator, Football Scoop reported on Monday.

Kitchens, 48, spent last season as an analyst for South Carolina. He is best known for serving as an assistant coach on the Cleveland Browns’ staff in 2018 before being promoted to head coach for a disastrous 2019 season.

The Browns’ offense struggled under Kitchens in 2019, as he seemed overmatched as a head coach. Cleveland went 6-10 that season. Kitchens then caught on as a tight ends coach with the New York Giants in 2020. He stayed with the Giants in 2021 as a senior offensive assistant and interim offensive coordinator. The new coaching staff under Brian Daboll did not retain Kitchens, who ended up at South Carolina.

Now Kitchens will bring some NFL experience to a Tar Heels team that has had three winning seasons in four years under Brown. North Carolina’s offense averaged 34.4 points per game last season. They have a Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback.