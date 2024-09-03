DJ Uiagalelei gets meme treatment for rough first half vs. Boston College

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei should probably steer clear of social media for a while. Several fans on X completely cooked the 23-year-old during his first-half performance against Boston College.

The Seminoles trailed the Eagles 14-3 after two quarters at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Uiagalelei struggled mightily with his accuracy, going 8/21 for 108 yards in the opening half.

The numbers don’t do justice to how poor some of Uiagalelei’s botched throws looked. Fans on X showed him no mercy as they clowned him for falling flat during the prime time contest.

DJ Uiagalelei could overthrow Castro and the Cuban government pic.twitter.com/DJ1PMslOFY — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 3, 2024

DJ UIAGALELEI DROPS BACK

pic.twitter.com/T86VhmmWd1 — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) September 3, 2024

DJ Uiagalelei in his OWN stadium: pic.twitter.com/tvFLqwZnl7 — IcyVert (@IcyVert) September 3, 2024

Some fans went so far as to label Uiagalelei the “worst” QB in college football today.

I’m not being dramatic when I say DJ Uiagalelei is the worst quarterback I’ve ever watched play American Football — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 3, 2024

Cade Klubnik : im the worst qb in the ACC Dj Uiagalelei after the Boston college game : pic.twitter.com/MOz3T6A4Eq — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2024

Uiagalelei turned heads when he opted to transfer to Florida State from Oregon State earlier this year.

With the senior QB in the fold, Florida State was projected to be a powerhouse squad coming into the season. The Seminoles entered the year ranked 10th in the AP poll.

But the start of Uiagalelei’s career with FSU hasn’t gone smoothly. He received a ton of heat last week after FSU’s season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.