Full details of Bryan Harsin’s buyout from Auburn revealed

Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.

Harsin on Monday was fired by the Tigers as their head football coach. He was in the middle of just his second season on the job.

Harsin is owed around $15.5 million per terms of his buyout. Half of that amount, $7.75 million, is due within 30 days. The other half is set to be paid out over four installments paid out once per year.

On December 23, 2020 Bryan Harsin inked a 6-year, $31.5-million contract. Now following his termination he’s due a buyout equal to 70% of the remaining value. He will be owed 50% of the buyout within 30 days • 2022: $5M

• 2023: $3M

• 2024: $2M

• 2025: $1M@abc3340 — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) October 31, 2022

One other interesting note is that unlike many other buyouts, Auburn is not entitled to any offset from future earnings from the coach.

Auburn grew unhappy with Gus Malzahn and fired him after the 2020 season. They paid a $21 million buyout to Gus, who is now at UCF. Two years later, they are paying a $15.5 million buyout to Harsin.

The Tigers keep digging themselves deeper and deeper holes.