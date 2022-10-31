Auburn announces major decision with head coach Bryan Harsin

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was viewed as being on the hot seat entering the 2022 season, and the school is now officially moving on from him.

Auburn announced on Monday that Harsin has been fired. The decision came two days after the team’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas, which was their fourth in a row.

breaking: Auburn has fired HC Bryan Harsin, per a release from the school pic.twitter.com/BBQeh4nOYM — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 31, 2022

Harsin finishes with a record of 9-12 in less than two full seasons at Auburn. He led the Tigers to a 6-7 record last year that included a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. Auburn fell to 3-5 this season with the loss to Arkansas.

It looked like Auburn was trying to find a way to fire Harsin with cause during the offseason in order to avoid having to pay him his buyout, which is now around $15 million. They instead brought the 45-year-old coach back after numerous players transferred and both coordinators left for other jobs.

One former college star said last month that he was told Auburn decided Harsin was gone after their tough home loss to Penn State in Week 3. After four consecutive losses, the Tigers decided now was the right time to make the move.