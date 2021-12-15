 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 14, 2021

Ex-National Championship coach shares complaint about NIL system

December 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gene Chizik in Auburn gear

A former national championship-winning college football coach shared a complaint on Twitter Tuesday regarding the new Name, Image and Likeness rules that are impacting the sport.

Gene Chizik, who coached Auburn to the national title in the 2010 season, tweeted about the offensive linemen at Texas all getting $50,000 per year through their deals. Chizik thinks that the new rules have created a system where boosters can seemingly openly pay and buy the best players, which he believes is a flawed system that detracts from the balance of competition.

Look, boosters at many programs have been paying players throughout the years. They’ve just been doing it under-the-table. The notion that those most invested in their football programs will likely see the most success is nothing new and nothing to be afraid of. College football will still come down to coaches coaching well, players performing well, and the best overall programs prevailing.

Plus, considering the bargain price Auburn (allegedly) paid for Cam Newton, Chizik probably should mind his words when talking about how much college players are paid.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus