Ex-National Championship coach shares complaint about NIL system

A former national championship-winning college football coach shared a complaint on Twitter Tuesday regarding the new Name, Image and Likeness rules that are impacting the sport.

Gene Chizik, who coached Auburn to the national title in the 2010 season, tweeted about the offensive linemen at Texas all getting $50,000 per year through their deals. Chizik thinks that the new rules have created a system where boosters can seemingly openly pay and buy the best players, which he believes is a flawed system that detracts from the balance of competition.

Every scholarship offensive lineman at UT will get $50,000/yr with new NIL deal. Not to mention the 200,000 education. Americans struggle finding $50,000 jobs to feed their children. Next it’s 100,000/player with no end in sight. Flawed system!!!! Most $$ wins!#WordsofChizdom — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) December 14, 2021

Look, boosters at many programs have been paying players throughout the years. They’ve just been doing it under-the-table. The notion that those most invested in their football programs will likely see the most success is nothing new and nothing to be afraid of. College football will still come down to coaches coaching well, players performing well, and the best overall programs prevailing.

Plus, considering the bargain price Auburn (allegedly) paid for Cam Newton, Chizik probably should mind his words when talking about how much college players are paid.