Ohio State AD Gene Smith makes major announcement

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith made a major announcement about his future on Wednesday.

Smith announced that he will retire from his role on June 30, 2024, making an end to a nearly two-decade tenure as Ohio State’s athletic director.

BREAKING: Gene Smith to retire on June 30, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Bx7hXvtf2h — Ohio St Football Fan Page (@OhioStFootball) August 9, 2023

Smith has been a hugely influential figure in college sports since he became Ohio State’s athletic director in 2005. The longtime administrator has overseen huge success across athletic programs, most famously with the football program that has solidified itself as a consistent championship contender that won a national title in 2014. He was relevant enough that Jim Harbaugh saw fit to publicly needle him at one point.

Ohio State will presumably launch a major search to find Smith’s replacement. However they opt to do it, the Ohio State athletic director job promises to be one of the most coveted in the country.