Another Georgia player arrested on driving-related charges

The Georgia football program has had numerous off-field issues since winning its second consecutive national championship, and yet another Bulldogs player was arrested this week.

Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested early Monday morning on several driving-related charges, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Oconee County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Department records show that Morrissette is facing four charges — driving under the influence of drugs, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restrictions of not driving between midnight and 5 a.m.

Morrissette, a sophomore, played in 11 games as a reserve last season. He is the fourth member of Georgia’s 2022 squad to be charged with a crime since the end of last season.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who was drafted No. 9 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, turned himself in back in March after he was charged with reckless driving and racing. The charges stemmed from his involvement in a fatal crash that killed a former Georgia player and staffer. Carter pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson was arrested in January and also charged with racing and reckless driving. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had the racing charge dismissed.

Later in January, wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery/family violence. Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program and had the false imprisonment charge dismissed.

The arrests have not been the only issues for Kirby Smart’s program. A Georgia player also came under fire for a racist remark he made while watching the NFL Draft.