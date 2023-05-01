Georgia DT makes racist remark about Asian man during NFL Draft

A Georgia football player is under fire for some racist comments he made while watching the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jamaal Jarrett, a four-star defensive lineman from the 2023 class, streamed himself on Instagram live while he was watching the first round of the draft. Jarrett was rooting for fellow Bulldog Jalen Carter to be taken by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8. That pick was announced by Shane Gifford, a young Asian-American from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City.

Just before Gifford announced the pick, Jarrett said “Jalen Carter, Jalen Carter — come on, you Asian!” Jarrett also appeared to say “ching chong.”

Georgia DT Jamaal Jarrett streamed some racially insensitive remarks on IG live on draft night… Yikes. pic.twitter.com/mTfbSxgzTV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 30, 2023

The Falcons did not select Carter. They instead took former Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Carter went to the Philadelphia Eagles with the next pick at No. 9.

It has been a rough offseason of news for Georgia since they won their second consecutive national championship. Carter was responsible for a lot of that, and Jarrett’s live-steam incident is not going to make life any easier on Kirby Smart.

