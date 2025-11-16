Everyone said the same thing about Kirby Smart’s bold fourth-quarter call against Texas

Kirby Smart took a gamble that paid off big time on Saturday in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Texas.

No. 5 Georgia led No. 10 Texas by 11 after scoring a touchdown in the opening minute of the final period at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. With the Longhorns already focused on having to answer with a score of their own, the Bulldogs picked the perfect opportunity to execute a surprise onside kick.

Georgia linebacker Cole Jones recovered possession near midfield, sending the crowd and Smart himself into a frenzy.

KIRBY SMART IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/9yYE99QWHg — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) November 16, 2025

The recovery had several fans praising Smart for making such a ballsy call — emphasis on ballsy.

Kirby Smart lets his nuts hang



Surprise onside kick



He’s coaching circles around Sark pic.twitter.com/QGQjUjour0 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 16, 2025

Good Grief.

Kirby Smart got a set of 🥜 on him. pic.twitter.com/BXBXR7hLft — Big Blue Rando_HPS (@allUKball) November 16, 2025

Sark in every big game gets out coached . There is a reason Georgia is always top 5 playing for a Natty! Kirby Smart has balls and nuts and goes for it! Sark never does anything and his play calling is vanilla! Great coaches win big games . Good coaches lose them @TexasFootball — MR (@reichek3bball) November 16, 2025

I LOVE KIRBY SMART SO MUCH I LOVE HIM HE IS MY HERO I LOVE HIM HIS GIANT BALLS I LOVE HIM — Sarah(Daw)G (@sarahg1561) November 16, 2025

Smart’s bold call virtually propelled the Bulldogs to victory. Georgia took full advantage of the recovered onside kick by scoring a touchdown a few plays later. The home team iced the game with another TD on its next drive.

Georgia outscored Texas 21-0 in the final quarter, with the recovered onside kick serving as the knockout blow in the match between two SEC heavyweights.