Everyone said the same thing about Kirby Smart’s bold fourth-quarter call against Texas

by
Kirby Smart smiling after Georgia recovered an onside kick against Texas

Kirby Smart took a gamble that paid off big time on Saturday in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Texas.

No. 5 Georgia led No. 10 Texas by 11 after scoring a touchdown in the opening minute of the final period at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. With the Longhorns already focused on having to answer with a score of their own, the Bulldogs picked the perfect opportunity to execute a surprise onside kick.

Georgia linebacker Cole Jones recovered possession near midfield, sending the crowd and Smart himself into a frenzy.

The recovery had several fans praising Smart for making such a ballsy call — emphasis on ballsy.

Smart’s bold call virtually propelled the Bulldogs to victory. Georgia took full advantage of the recovered onside kick by scoring a touchdown a few plays later. The home team iced the game with another TD on its next drive.

Georgia outscored Texas 21-0 in the final quarter, with the recovered onside kick serving as the knockout blow in the match between two SEC heavyweights.

