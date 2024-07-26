Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on family violence-related charges

Another Georgia football player has been arrested, and the latest is a repeat offender.

Senior wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested early Friday morning on a felony charge of cruelty to children and two misdemeanor charges of battery. All three charges carry a tag of “family violence,” according to records from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Thomas was booked at 3:20 a.m.

The arrest is the second for Thomas in the last 18 months. He was also arrested in January 2023 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas transferred to Georgia last year after two seasons at Mississippi State. He appeared in 11 games and caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. He missed the final three games of the season after suffering a broken foot.

Several Georgia football players have been arrested this offseason, which has continued a troubling trend for Kirby Smart’s program.