Another Georgia player arrested on driving-related charges

Members of the Georgia football team cannot seem to stop getting themselves in trouble with the law.

Yet another Georgia player has been arrested, this time sophomore defensive back Daniel Harris. According to Athens-Clarke County Police records that were obtained by Lance McCurley of UGASports.com, Jones was pulled over on Thursday night and arrested for reckless driving and five other misdemeanors.

The other charges are related to driving a vehicle without a valid license plate, not carrying proof of insurance, having illegally tinted windows, and not wearing a seatbelt.

#UGA defensive back Daniel Harris has been arrested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, with Reckless Driving being one of the charges. The full list of charges are listed below. More on @ugasportscom pic.twitter.com/MxwyFOQW2s — Lance (@LM_Sports_Media) September 13, 2024

Harris was released after posting $10 bail for each charge.

Harris has appeared in both of Georgia’s games this season and has four total tackles. He played in six games as a freshman last year and recorded one tackle.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in July that two dozen Georgia football players have been arrested since January 2023 on charges related to speeding, reckless driving or operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. More recently, a Bulldogs player was arrested on family-violence related charges.

There is no question Kirby Smart has built Georgia into arguably the best program in the country from a football standpoint, but the two-time national champion coach has faced a lot of criticism for the off-field issues Bulldogs players have had. That criticism will only grow with the latest arrest.