Georgia Tech coach had perfect quote after upsetting Florida State

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pulled off the first top-10 upset of college football season during the year’s very first game, beating the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 in Dublin. Part of the reason for the win was that Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was very much able to implement his philosophy on the game.

Key, a former offensive lineman, used Georgia Tech’s physical running game to beat the Seminoles. The Yellow Jackets gained 336 total yards, including 190 of them on the ground, as they beat the Seminoles in the trenches.

When asked after the game how much pride he took in his offensive line’s performance, Key summed things up perfectly.

"RUN THE BAWLLLLLL" 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/DhzUvQ3cwf — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 24, 2024

“Are you kidding me? Run the ball!” Key said, smirking.

That is precisely what the Yellow Jackets did to great effect. It effectively allowed them to run the clock down for the game-ending 44-yard field goal as well.

Georgia Tech won in a fairly tough environment as well, as Florida State fans brought the heat before and during the game. It is Georgia Tech that will be flying home happy, though.