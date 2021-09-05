Georgia RB Zamir White trolls Clemson on Instagram after win

Georgia running back Zamir White made some big plays in Saturday nights win over Clemson, and he has no problem letting the Tigers hear about it.

White helped seal a 10-3 win for Georgia when he ran through multiple defenders on a key 3rd-and-1 late in the fourth quarter. The junior broke through a big hole at the line of scrimmage before absolutely bulldozing defensive back Mario Goodrich. You can see the play below:

This run by Zamir White pic.twitter.com/9BlXaq4dUM — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) September 5, 2021

White trolled Clemson over the play with an Instagram post on Sunday.

You can’t blame White for being proud of the way he played. He finished with 74 yards on 13 rushes against an elite Clemson defensive front.

It was really one very costly mistake that cost Clemson the game, but Georgia made a huge statement. White was a big part of that.