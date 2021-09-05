Dabo Swinney says WR Justyn Ross made mistake on costly pick-six

Only one touchdown was scored in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday, and it wasn’t even by the offense.

DJ Uiagalelei’s first career turnover was a pick-six in the second quarter, and it cost the Tigers the game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after his team’s defeat that wide receiver Justyn Ross made the mistake on the play. He says Ross had an option and chose to run a slant inside but allowed the defender to jump inside of him.

Dabo says the pick-six was on Justyn Ross. Had an option route and should have gone outside. Instead ran the slant and didn't run all the way through. — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) September 5, 2021

Swinney says Ross should have gone the opposite direction since his defender was cheating towards the middle of the field, and that he should have run all the way through. Ross stopped his route, which allowed Christopher Smith to step in and get the interception.

The game was extremely low-scoring for a couple of highly-ranked teams.

No. 3 Clemson loses 10-3 to No. 5 Georgia. That's the fewest points in a regular season game for a top 3 team since at least 2000. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 5, 2021

Swinney isn’t about to give up on his team just one game in.