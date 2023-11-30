3-time conference player of the year entering transfer portal

A three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year is looking for a new school.

Quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Coastal Carolina.

“Thank you Coastal Carolina, for everything. I have entered the Transfer Portal as a Grad Transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining,” McCall wrote in a post on X Wednesday.

McCall will be a highly desirable player for teams in need of a quarterback.

McCall appeared in 2 games for Coastal Carolina in 2019 and redshirted that year. Then he gained an extra year of eligibility thanks to the 2020 COVID year, which will allow him to play in 2024.

McCall has been the Chanticleers’ starter for the last four seasons and won conference player of the year each season from 2020-2022. He passed for 77 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions during that three-year span, while also running for 17 scores.

McCall only had 10 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions in 7 games this season.

This is the second year in a row McCall has entered the transfer portal. Last year, McCall remained at Coastal Carolina to play in the team’s bowl game and then decided to stay for 2023 despite having a new head coach after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty. This time around, it seems less likely that he will remain.