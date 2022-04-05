 Skip to main content
Gus Malzahn involved in car crash with motorcyclist

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Gus Malzahn in UCF gear

Gus Malzahn was involved in a car crash with a motorcyclist on Monday night in Auburn, Ala. according to reports.

Malzahn, who just completed his first season as UCF’s head coach, was in Auburn to be with family. He apparently has been there for a few weeks following the death of his father-in-law. Malzahn reportedly was uninjured in the crash.

A previous report said that one man was airlifted to the hospital following the crash. The person who was taken to the hospital might have been the motorcyclist.

Malzahn, 56, coached at Auburn as their offensive coordinator from 2009-2011 and their head coach from 2013-2020.

Photo: Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

