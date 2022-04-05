Gus Malzahn involved in car crash with motorcyclist

Gus Malzahn was involved in a car crash with a motorcyclist on Monday night in Auburn, Ala. according to reports.

Malzahn, who just completed his first season as UCF’s head coach, was in Auburn to be with family. He apparently has been there for a few weeks following the death of his father-in-law. Malzahn reportedly was uninjured in the crash.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn was involved in an automobile accident Monday night in Auburn, Ala. Malzahn was in Auburn to be w/his wife Kristi as they assisted Kristi’s mother after the passing of Kristi’s father. Gus, who was the driver, was not injured in the accident — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 5, 2022

A previous report said that one man was airlifted to the hospital following the crash. The person who was taken to the hospital might have been the motorcyclist.

Malzahn, 56, coached at Auburn as their offensive coordinator from 2009-2011 and their head coach from 2013-2020.

Photo: Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports