 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 16, 2021

Gus Malzahn left Cincinnati quickly due to family emergency

October 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gus Malzahn stands on the field

Gus Malzahn left Cincinnati quickly after his UCF Knights lost 56-21 to the Bearcats on Saturday because he had a family emergency.

Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell disclosed in his postgame press conference that Malzahn had to leave quickly and asked for a prayer.

UCF later shared a statement that explained the situation.

“Gus’ daughter Kenzie Stander, who lives in Birmingham, gave birth to her first child (a son) earlier this week. His daughter was readmitted to the hospital due to complications, but Gus said she is now stable and doing well. He had already been planning to fly this afternoon from Cincinnati to Birmingham to visit them even before Kenzie was readmitted,” the statement said.

Malzahn, 55, has two daughters. He is in his first season at UCF after eight seasons at Auburn. His team is now 3-3, while Cincinnati is 6-0.

Photo: Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus