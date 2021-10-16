Gus Malzahn left Cincinnati quickly due to family emergency

Gus Malzahn left Cincinnati quickly after his UCF Knights lost 56-21 to the Bearcats on Saturday because he had a family emergency.

Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell disclosed in his postgame press conference that Malzahn had to leave quickly and asked for a prayer.

This is what Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell had to say about Gus Malzahn and his daughter at the conclusion of his press conference. "I think his daughter had some complications. I think he had to get a private flight. Say a prayer for him and that his daughter is okay." 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/P8fPKKdqkv — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) October 16, 2021

UCF later shared a statement that explained the situation.

NEW: Statement provided to the @orlandosentinel on the situation regarding #UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his family: pic.twitter.com/7TKKpD2frx — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 16, 2021

“Gus’ daughter Kenzie Stander, who lives in Birmingham, gave birth to her first child (a son) earlier this week. His daughter was readmitted to the hospital due to complications, but Gus said she is now stable and doing well. He had already been planning to fly this afternoon from Cincinnati to Birmingham to visit them even before Kenzie was readmitted,” the statement said.

Malzahn, 55, has two daughters. He is in his first season at UCF after eight seasons at Auburn. His team is now 3-3, while Cincinnati is 6-0.

Photo: Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports