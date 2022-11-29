Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn.

The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach.

Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.

Malzahn, who is now at UCF, shared his well wishes for Freeze on getting the job at Auburn. He also joked that he had some old sweater vests to pass along if Freeze wanted them.

Happy for my friend @CoachHughFreeze for getting the Auburn job! That’s a special place, you’re going to love it! I’ve also got a couple old sweater vests laying around if you ever need them 😁 — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) November 29, 2022

Much like Jim Tressel, Malzahn’s preferred game-day attire often involved a sweater vest.

Malzahn went 68-35 at Auburn and beat Alabama three times in eight tries. That wasn’t enough for the Tigers. Maybe he can pass along to Freeze just how high the expectations will be too.