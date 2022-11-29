 Skip to main content
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

November 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Gus Malzahn in UCF gear

Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn.

The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach.

Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.

Malzahn, who is now at UCF, shared his well wishes for Freeze on getting the job at Auburn. He also joked that he had some old sweater vests to pass along if Freeze wanted them.

Much like Jim Tressel, Malzahn’s preferred game-day attire often involved a sweater vest.

Malzahn went 68-35 at Auburn and beat Alabama three times in eight tries. That wasn’t enough for the Tigers. Maybe he can pass along to Freeze just how high the expectations will be too.

Gus MalzahnHugh Freeze
