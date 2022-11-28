Auburn reportedly hires new head coach

Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC.

Freeze is expected to be named the next coach at Auburn, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports. The two sides were in the process of finalizing a deal as of Monday afternoon.

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, sources tell @SINow. Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Ole Miss fired him amid NCAA and personal scandal. In 12 years as a college head coach, he’s had one losing season. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2022

A previous report from Dellenger claimed Auburn was closing in on hiring Freeze, so the move is not a surprise. Freeze may not have been the school’s top choice, however.

It appeared for a while that Lane Kiffin was No. 1 on the Tigers’ list, but Kiffin chose to remain at Ole Miss. He reportedly had a very good reason for doing so.

Freeze, 53, has gone 34-15 over four seasons at Liberty. His team was on its way to a much better season this year until recent rumors appeared to distract him and his players. Freeze made an honest admission about flirting with Auburn following Liberty’s shocking 49-14 to New Mexico State on Saturday.

Prior to coaching at Liberty, Freeze coached Ole Miss from 2012-2016 and went 39-25. He resigned from the job in July 2017 after embarrassing the program through his actions. Not only did Ole Miss commit recruiting violations under Freeze, but the coach made numerous phone calls to escort-like services.

There was some talk that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did not want Freeze back in the conference. Auburn is now trusting Freeze to turn things around for them after another disappointing season.