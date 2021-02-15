Gus Malzahn to be named head coach at UCF

Gus Malzahn was fired by Auburn roughly two months ago, but he has now landed another solid head coaching job.

Malzahn has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at UCF, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported. An official announcement could come from the school as soon as Monday.

Central Florida had a head coaching vacancy after losing Josh Heupel to Tennessee last month. Heupel was poached by Tennessee, which is now led by former UCF athletic director Danny White.

New UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir made Malzahn his top target, as the two have a history together. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State when Malzahn coached there in 2012.

Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons at Auburn. His dismissal came as a surprise given how much money he was owed.

UCF went 6-4 last season and 28-8 overall in three seasons under Heupel.