Hines Ward lands assistant coach job with 1 college football team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has a new coaching job at a major college football program.

Ward is joining the Arizona State Sun Devils as coach Kenny Dillingham’s new wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports. It marks his highest-profile coaching position to date since he ended his playing career.

Sources: Hines Ward has agreed to become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach. He’s a former wide receivers coach at FAU and has been an offensive assistant for the Jets and a head coach in the XFL. pic.twitter.com/SAc1x4PER6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 13, 2024

Ward has some previous coaching assistance, and also served as wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic in 2021. He was most recently the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL last season.

Though he is serious about getting into coaching, Ward remains best known for his on-field exploits with the Steelers. The two-time Super Bowl winner remains the franchise’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He has bounced around in his coaching career, but has previously landed at least one NFL head coaching interview since his playing career ended.