Hines Ward lands assistant coach job with 1 college football team

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Hines Ward looking ahead.

Oct 25, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; NBC Studio analyst Hines Ward stands on the sidelines prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has a new coaching job at a major college football program.

Ward is joining the Arizona State Sun Devils as coach Kenny Dillingham’s new wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports. It marks his highest-profile coaching position to date since he ended his playing career.

Ward has some previous coaching assistance, and also served as wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic in 2021. He was most recently the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL last season.

Though he is serious about getting into coaching, Ward remains best known for his on-field exploits with the Steelers. The two-time Super Bowl winner remains the franchise’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He has bounced around in his coaching career, but has previously landed at least one NFL head coaching interview since his playing career ended.

