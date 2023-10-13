 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 13, 2023

Houston beats West Virginia on wild Hail Mary

October 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Houston Cougars QB Donovan Smith loads up a Hail Mary against West Virginia

The Houston Cougars pulled off a miracle play in the closing seconds against West Virginia on Thursday.

Houston trailed 39-35 and had the football at the Mountaineers’ 49 with just three seconds left in the game.

Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith threw a Hail Mary to a sea of receivers and defenders waiting at the end zone as the game clock hit zero at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The football was juggled in the air and somehow ended up in the hands of Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson for a game-winning touchdown.

Johnson finished with 4 receptions for 96 yards, with more than half of his total yardage coming on the final play. Smith threw for 252 yards with 4 touchdowns in the 41-39 Cougars win.

The wild finish capped off what was an electric final quarter between Houston and West Virginia. The Cougars’ touchdown in the dying seconds was the sixth TD in the fourth period alone.

The Hail Mary lifted the Houston back to .500 with a 3-3 record. West Virginia dropped to 4-2 with the loss.

Article Tags

hail maryHouston FootballWest Virginia Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus