Houston beats West Virginia on wild Hail Mary

The Houston Cougars pulled off a miracle play in the closing seconds against West Virginia on Thursday.

Houston trailed 39-35 and had the football at the Mountaineers’ 49 with just three seconds left in the game.

Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith threw a Hail Mary to a sea of receivers and defenders waiting at the end zone as the game clock hit zero at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The football was juggled in the air and somehow ended up in the hands of Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson for a game-winning touchdown.

THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!! @UHCOUGARFB GET THE GAME WINNER WITH SECONDS LEFT!!! 🙌 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jE0xAxO94 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2023

Johnson finished with 4 receptions for 96 yards, with more than half of his total yardage coming on the final play. Smith threw for 252 yards with 4 touchdowns in the 41-39 Cougars win.

The wild finish capped off what was an electric final quarter between Houston and West Virginia. The Cougars’ touchdown in the dying seconds was the sixth TD in the fourth period alone.

The Hail Mary lifted the Houston back to .500 with a 3-3 record. West Virginia dropped to 4-2 with the loss.