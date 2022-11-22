Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report.

ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the Auburn Tigers job. Low said that Lane Kiffin met with his players Tuesday and told them he hadn’t accepted a job at another school. That runs contrary to a report on Monday that said Kiffin was going to take the Auburn job on Friday.

In the same report, Low said that Freeze and Kiffin “are at the forefront of Auburn’s coaching search.”

Most of the chatter surrounding the Auburn job has involved Kiffin, who is in his third season at Ole Miss. Freeze coached at Ole Miss from 2012-2016 before being fired amid a scandal over phone calls he made to an escort service. He’s in his fourth season at Liberty and has a 34-14 record with the Flames. There is talk that the SEC might not want Freeze to be hired though.