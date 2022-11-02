SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?

There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article on Monday about candidates for the Auburn job. One of the names he mentioned was Hugh Freeze, but he added a caveat.

Feldman said that “there have been rumblings about SEC boss Greg Sankey being against one of his programs hiring Freeze as a head coach.”

Freeze has been the head coach at Liberty since 2019 and is 33-12 in his career there. Prior to coaching at Liberty, Freeze coached Ole Miss from 2012-2016 and went 39-25.

Freeze resigned from the job in July 2017 after embarrassing the program through his actions. Not only did Ole Miss commit recruiting violations under Freeze, but the coach made numerous phone calls to escort-like services.

In 2018, a report said Sankey was blocking Alabama from hiring Freeze as an offensive assistant.

Is Sankey still discouraging his schools from hiring Freeze? That’s a good question. But it seems a little odd that he’s remained at Liberty despite receiving so much interest from various SEC teams.