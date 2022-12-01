 Skip to main content
Hugh Freeze is not backing down to Nick Saban

November 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Hugh Freeze at a press conference

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn got a fighter when they hired Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers on Tuesday introduced Freeze as their new head coach. Freeze was asked about facing rival Alabama in future Iron Bowl matchups. The former Liberty coach gave a nice comment about Alabama coach Nick Saban and Saban’s wife, but couldn’t resist giving Auburn fans what they want.

“I have great respect for Nick. He and Miss Terry have been really good friends to us, but I hope they’re a little nervous today,” Freeze said.

Why might Saban be a little nervous? Definitely not because the Tigers went 5-7 this season, but because of Freeze’s past.

Freeze went 2-3 in five tries against Saban while he was the head coach at Ole Miss, including consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015.

Freeze definitely isn’t walking into this job scared of Saban, which is exactly what Auburn needs. They’re desperate to get back to winning after consecutive losing seasons.

