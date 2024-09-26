Incredible Alabama football streak could come to an end against Georgia

An incredible Alabama football streak is set to come to an end when the Crimson Tide face Georgia on Saturday night.

Alabama, the No. 4 team in the nation, will host No. 2 Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia was a 2-point favorite in the game. Brett McMurphy of Action Network pointed out that it has been a long, long, long time since Alabama was not favored over an opponent in a home game.

The Crimson Tide have been favored in a remarkable 113 consecutive home games. The last time Alabama was a home underdog was against LSU on Nov. 3, 2007, when the Tigers were a 6.5-point favorite over their SEC rival. That also happened to be Nick Saban’s first year as the head coach at Alabama.

Alabama is home underdog vs. Georgia, ending Tide’s streak of 113 consecutive games as home favorites. Last time Bama was home underdog: Nov. 3, 2007 vs. LSU. Starting QBs: Bama’s John Parker Wilson & LSU’s Matt Flynn. Bama backup? Some guy named @GregMcElroy. LSU (-6½) won 41-34 pic.twitter.com/ouXscsNC6f — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 26, 2024

Alabama’s streak is yet another reminder of how dominant the program was under Saban. Even thought the Tide have looked great in their first three games under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, they are still a home underdog. If Saban were still the head coach at Alabama, the Tide would probably be favored over Georgia this year as well.

The good news for Alabama is that they very rarely get to embrace the underdog role, and it is almost unheard of for them at home. Assuming the line does not move significantly prior to kickoff on Saturday night, the Tide now have a rare opportunity to pull off an “upset” in front of their home fans.